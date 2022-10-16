The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Bodybuilder Doug Brignole To Anti-Vaxxers: “People Can Use Me as a Test — If I Die, You Were Right” – Well, He’s Dead

October 16, 2022   |   Tags:
Bodybuilder Doug Brignole is just like a lot of ignorant, Mockingbird Media indoctrinated, arrogant people who think they know better because they “trust the science” that has failed to prove itself over and over and over to be real science.  Instead, it has led to millions of injuries and deaths.  Brignole told anti-vaxxers, “People Can …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x