Eco-Terrorist in UK Spray Paints Aston Martin Showroom

October 16, 2022

Another day, another eco-terrorist climate change cultist engages in “civil disobedience” to somehow endear the public to their cause of saving the manatees. Their latest victim is an Aston Martin dealership in London.

Watch:

This attack follows yesterday’s Van Gogh tomato soup attack.

The lunacy likely won’t end any time soon.

