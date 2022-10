Sunday Spotlight: A Liberal Until She Saw the Light

October 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Whether spreading the Conservative doctrine on college campuses, filming documentaries on the Black Lives Matter sham, or raising her young child, this human dynamo will tire you just by looking at her itinerary. She dispels the belief that all young people should be Democrats but that a young Black woman must be a Liberal. She […]



Read More...