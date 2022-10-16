WAPO “Journalist” Reports on What Flavor Ice Cream and Type of Cone Joe Biden Ordered at Baskin Robbins

October 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I don’t know what else there is to say about our garbage media. I feel like it’s all been said, and after watching them beclown themselves when Trump was in office, I really shouldn’t be shocked anymore about what they say and do, yet, I am. I read some of the stuff they post online and I am flabbergasted at the complete lack of self-awareness these snobby dolts have when it comes to reporting and what actually matters to the American people. Right now, this country is in a free fall. We’ve got a so-called “president,” that most Americans believe



Read More...