Man Crestfallen To Learn Smash Bros. Skills ‘Not Really Much Of A Factor’ During Job Interviews

October 17, 2022   |   Tags: ,

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — Local man Jason Malone was disappointed to learn that his impressive Super Smash Bros skills have not really been considered during several recent interviews. He reports that after three interviews, no prospective employers have seemed impressed by his incredible talent at "absolutely destroying" his opponents across any stage from Final Destination to the "annoying stages like WarioWare, Inc."


