Military Jet Slams Into Residential Building In Russia, Igniting Huge Blaze

Disaster has struck the southern Russian city of Yeysk, located on the Sea of Azov, after a Russian military jet crashed into a large residential apartment building on Monday evening (local time) when the plane suffered engine failure. The incident happened far away from fighting in Ukraine and appears unrelated as part of a routine training flight, Russian sources say.

The building has been on fire in what appears a deadly incident, though details of casualties weren't immediately known upon initial reports, but the crew managed to eject just before the plane impacted the building - as seen in a surreal photograph widely circulating on social media and in breaking new reports...

A Russian defense ministry statement confirmed the accident, which involved a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet.

"While climbing to perform a training flight from the military airfield of the southern military district, a Su-34 aircraft crashed," a defense ministry statement said. "The cause of the crash of the aircraft was a fire in one of the engines during takeoff."

The subsequent huge fireball and blaze was stoked by jet fuel, with fire engulfing the first through ninth floors, according to eyewitness accounts.

Thick smoke can be seen rising over the city, with local firefighters struggling to fight back the blaze, as seen in live video feeds of the disaster aftermath...

At least 15 apartments have been destroyed or damaged, TASS reports, and has further noted the number of casualties remains unknown.

"The governor of the Krasnodar region, where Yeysk is located, said that local and regional emergency services have been deployed to the scene," according to RT.

