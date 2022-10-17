Report: Biden’s Border Security Head Takes Internal Flak for Literally Sleeping on the Job
October 17, 2022
President Joe Biden's Customs and Border Protection commissioner, an advocate for "sanctuary city" policies, is taking criticism from within the administration for being detached from his job, failing to address the country's mounting border crisis, and even falling asleep during meetings, Politico reported Monday. The post Report: Biden’s Border Security Head Takes Internal Flak for Literally Sleeping on the Job appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
