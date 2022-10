Tesla Wants You to Sit in ‘a Wet Dumpster’ While Waiting for Your Car to Charge

October 17, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Let me start by declaring that I do not own a Tesla, nor do I plan to own one in this lifetime. However, I’ve always been fascinated by the Tesla […] The post Tesla Wants You to Sit in 'a Wet Dumpster' While Waiting for Your Car to Charge appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...