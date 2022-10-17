The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Food Crisis Of 2023 Is Going To Be Far Worse Than Most People Would Dare To Imagine

October 17, 2022   |   Tags: ,
I am trying to sound the alarm about this as loudly as I can.  The global food crisis just continues to intensify, and things are going to get really bad in 2023.  As you will see below, two-thirds of European fertilizer production has already been shut down, currency problems are causing massive headaches for poor …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x