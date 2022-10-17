The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

[VIDEO] Clip of Zelensky Being “Directed” On Yet Another “Green Screen” Set Has Many Concerned

October 17, 2022   |   Tags:

Something smells really fishy about this whole Russia/Ukraine “war,” and the way Zelensky, sits over there, on his golden throne, shouting like a spoiled toddler for more money, more weapons, and even urges the US to attack a nuclear power.  Why are we taking orders from the Ukrainian “Jimmy Kimmel?” Meanwhile, Americans are in a real mess right now. I read an article recently that said people are falling behind in their bills because the cost of food, gas, and utilities has skyrocketed: with prices rising nearly across the board, it’s getting harder to pay for basic necessities, causing some Americans


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x