Benko: Ballot Fraud? Voter Suppression? Not So Fast!

October 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Christine Walker, county clerk for Jackson County, Oregon, at a recent public talk before the Government Blockchain Association, pointed out how many of her counterparts, county and local officials, are […] The post Benko: Ballot Fraud? Voter Suppression? Not So Fast! appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...