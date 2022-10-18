Jim Crow on Steroids: Georgia Turnout Hits Record High After Democrats, Woke Corporations Blasted State’s ‘Voter Suppression’ Law

October 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

More than 131,000 Georgia residents cast their ballots on Monday, the first day of early voting in the state, marking the highest first-day total for a midterm election and an 85 percent increase compared with the last midterm election in 2018. More than 345,000 residents have applied to vote, which is a 24 percent increase compared with 2018. The post Jim Crow on Steroids: Georgia Turnout Hits Record High After Democrats, Woke Corporations Blasted State’s ‘Voter Suppression’ Law appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...