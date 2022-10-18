The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Jim Crow on Steroids: Georgia Turnout Hits Record High After Democrats, Woke Corporations Blasted State’s ‘Voter Suppression’ Law

More than 131,000 Georgia residents cast their ballots on Monday, the first day of early voting in the state, marking the highest first-day total for a midterm election and an 85 percent increase compared with the last midterm election in 2018. More than 345,000 residents have applied to vote, which is a 24 percent increase compared with 2018. The post Jim Crow on Steroids: Georgia Turnout Hits Record High After Democrats, Woke Corporations Blasted State’s ‘Voter Suppression’ Law appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


