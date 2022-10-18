Report: In Bid to Lower Gas Prices Before Midterms, Biden Admin Plans To Sap Emergency Oil Reserves

October 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The Biden administration plans to sell more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to dampen fuel prices before next month's congressional elections, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The post Report: In Bid to Lower Gas Prices Before Midterms, Biden Admin Plans To Sap Emergency Oil Reserves appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...