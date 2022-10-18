The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Report: In Bid to Lower Gas Prices Before Midterms, Biden Admin Plans To Sap Emergency Oil Reserves

October 18, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The Biden administration plans to sell more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to dampen fuel prices before next month's congressional elections, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The post Report: In Bid to Lower Gas Prices Before Midterms, Biden Admin Plans To Sap Emergency Oil Reserves appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


