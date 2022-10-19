A Top Hispanic Media Group Was Set To Honor Catherine Cortez Masto With a Coveted Award. She Didn’t Even Show Up.

October 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

LAS VEGAS—Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, three of Nevada's top Latina Democrats posed arm-in-arm at the Factory of Dreams Banquet Hall in Las Vegas, with the women eager to show off their newly-won Hispanic Community Leadership Appreciation Awards. But one honoree was missing from the photo op—Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who snubbed the event. The post A Top Hispanic Media Group Was Set To Honor Catherine Cortez Masto With a Coveted Award. She Didn’t Even Show Up. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



