Bubba Wallace Suspended And Forced to Apologize After Violently Attacking Another Driver

October 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I think Bubba Wallace has some emotional problems. Obviously, I am not a doctor, so I am just going by what I have seen. This guy acted like a complete and total hysterical loon over that “noose garage pull.” He was crying and behaving like a complete drama king before he even knew what had happened. And then there’s his on-track behavior. He acts like a madman out there, attacking his fellow drivers and literally losing his marbles. This is truly a man who needs to seek “anger management.” He’s another seething far-left liberal, who cannot communicate his feelings without



Read More...