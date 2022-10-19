Courts Are Foiling Biden’s Trivial Attempt To Regulate ‘Ghost Guns’ October 19, 2022 | Tags: Democrats, FEDERALIST, Firearms, Gun Control, guns, law, second amendment Despite what Biden thinks, or what he sees on 'Law & Order,' serial numbers on guns don't help law enforcement solve crimes. Despite what Biden thinks, or what he sees on 'Law & Order,' serial numbers on guns don't help law enforcement solve crimes.

Read More...

Courts Are Foiling Biden’s Trivial Attempt To Regulate ‘Ghost Guns’ October 19, 2022 | Tags: Democrats, FEDERALIST, Firearms, Gun Control, guns, law, second amendment Despite what Biden thinks, or what he sees on 'Law & Order,' serial numbers on guns don't help law enforcement solve crimes. Despite what Biden thinks, or what he sees on 'Law & Order,' serial numbers on guns don't help law enforcement solve crimes.

Read More...

Courts Are Foiling Biden’s Trivial Attempt To Regulate ‘Ghost Guns’ October 19, 2022 | Tags: Democrats, FEDERALIST, Firearms, Gun Control, guns, law, second amendment Despite what Biden thinks, or what he sees on 'Law & Order,' serial numbers on guns don't help law enforcement solve crimes. Despite what Biden thinks, or what he sees on 'Law & Order,' serial numbers on guns don't help law enforcement solve crimes.

Read More...