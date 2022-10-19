The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Courts Are Foiling Biden’s Trivial Attempt To Regulate ‘Ghost Guns’

October 19, 2022   |   Tags: , , , , , ,
hand holding white pistolDespite what Biden thinks, or what he sees on 'Law & Order,' serial numbers on guns don't help law enforcement solve crimes.


Read More...

Tags: , , , , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Courts Are Foiling Biden’s Trivial Attempt To Regulate ‘Ghost Guns’

October 19, 2022   |   Tags: , , , , , ,
hand holding white pistolDespite what Biden thinks, or what he sees on 'Law & Order,' serial numbers on guns don't help law enforcement solve crimes.


Read More...

Tags: , , , , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Courts Are Foiling Biden’s Trivial Attempt To Regulate ‘Ghost Guns’

October 19, 2022   |   Tags: , , , , , ,
hand holding white pistolDespite what Biden thinks, or what he sees on 'Law & Order,' serial numbers on guns don't help law enforcement solve crimes.


Read More...

Tags: , , , , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Courts Are Foiling Biden’s Trivial Attempt To Regulate ‘Ghost Guns’

October 19, 2022   |   Tags: , , , , , ,
hand holding white pistolDespite what Biden thinks, or what he sees on 'Law & Order,' serial numbers on guns don't help law enforcement solve crimes.


Read More...

Tags: , , , , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x