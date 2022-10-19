The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Is Cyborg John Fetterman Really Fit For The Senate?

October 19, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
John FettermanIt is inhumane — and profoundly irresponsible — to pretend Fetterman’s reliance on cognitive assistance software does not affect his candidacy for the Senate.


Read More...

Tags: , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Is Cyborg John Fetterman Really Fit For The Senate?

October 19, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
John FettermanIt is inhumane — and profoundly irresponsible — to pretend Fetterman’s reliance on cognitive assistance software does not affect his candidacy for the Senate.


Read More...

Tags: , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x