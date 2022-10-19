The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Lawsuit Offers SCOTUS A Chance To Smack Down Biden’s ‘Unconstitutional’ Student Loan Bailout

October 19, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
money on the American flagA Wisconsin-based legal group filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, asking the high court to issue a temporary injunction against President Joe Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout program. Filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers Association (BCTA), the application asks […]


