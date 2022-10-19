Report: AZ GOP Candidate Caught With Pants Down, Literally, Near Preschool

Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After being detained and accused of public sexual immorality earlier this month, the Republican candidate for the Maricopa Community College District Governing Board halted his campaign. Following reports that he had been detained earlier in October when a police officer allegedly saw him masturbating in his car in a public parking lot, Randy Kaufman announced the suspension of his campaign on Tuesday. A police report states that on October 4 at at 4:40 p.m., Kaufman was in his parked Ford F-150 pickup truck in Rio Salado College’s east parking lot in Surprise. The vehicle was parked over three spots, so



