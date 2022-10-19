Report: DOJ Claims They Have Enough To Charge President Trump With Obstruction

October 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to a recent report, Justice Department investigators in the Mar-a-Lago raid case think they have enough proof to accuse former President Donald Trump of obstructing justice. Bloomberg reported “people familiar with the case” as saying that the prosecution team “believes there is adequate evidence” to charge Trump with obstruction, but added that “the route to an actual indictment is far from obvious.” According to the publication’s sources, it is “also improbable authorities would file merely obstruction charges amid multiple other Trump probes into potential crimes” and that the DOJ committee “has not yet issued a formal recommendation” to Attorney



