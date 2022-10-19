[VIDEO] Dems Have to Be Panicking — Stacey Abrams Just Doomed Midterms With One Demonic Sentence

October 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The last two people on earth you want making grandiose statements of any kind are Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams. I guess we can add Kamala to that list too. But seriously, Stacey Abrams, who was once touted as “presidential material” by the left and the idiotic media, has shown herself to be a complete and total buffoon. Every time this woman opens her mouth, disaster dribbles out. She spent about 6 years or so pretending she was the “real” governor of Georgia, and now, after 2020, suddenly, she wasn’t an actual “election denier,” you see… She was just a



Read More...