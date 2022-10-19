Watch: Moderna CEO Admits COVID Is Like Seasonal Flu, Only Vulnerable Need Jabs

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In a rare moment, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel admitted that COVID is akin to a seasonal flu and that only older people and those who have compromised immune systems need to get vaccinated.

Speaking at a finance conference Monday, Bancel noted “I think it’s going to be like the flu. If you’re a 25-year-old, do you need an annual booster every year if you’re healthy?”

“You might want to… but I think it’s going to be similar to flu where it’s going to be people at high-risk, people above 50 years of age, people with comorbidities, people with cancer and other conditions, people with transplants,” the Moderna head added.

Bancel urged that it is “very important to think about” whether or not to get Covid boosters, adding that there are “1.5billion people” on the planet who have vulnerabilities to such diseases, but emphasising that younger people “are going to have to decide for themselves what they want to do”.

Watch:

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel compares COVID-19 to the seasonal flu and believes young, healthy people should decide for themselves if they want an annual booster. Bancel maintains, that older people 50+, and those in vulnerable categories should definitely consider a booster shot. pic.twitter.com/7QowinbkMq — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) October 18, 2022

So this begs the question, why is the CDC pushing Moderna and Pfizer boosters for 5 year old kids?

It’s quite a turnaround for Bancel, who just one year ago declared that even younger people will have to get vaccine booster shots at least once every three years for ever if normality is ever to return.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.