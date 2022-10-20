BASED: Bryson Gray Wrote a Song About Alex Jones

October 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Bryson Gray rose to fame for his “Let’s Go Brandon” song, but he’s been putting out conservative and Christian rap hits ever since. He isn’t just the rare conservative in the industry. He’s legitimately talented, as he demonstrates in this video about Alex Jones, Kanye West, and other persecuted freedom fighters.

Via Banned.Video (moved to Rumble for compatibility)

