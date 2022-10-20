The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Elizabeth Warren Furious as Government Entity She Helped Create Is Ruled Unconstitutional, Conservatives Cheer

The funding for the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which is meant to protect consumers in the financial sector, was deemed unconstitutional Wednesday by a federal appeals court. Democratic Sen. […] The post Elizabeth Warren Furious as Government Entity She Helped Create Is Ruled Unconstitutional, Conservatives Cheer appeared first on The Western Journal.


