The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘I’m Begging You’: Fetterman Urged Supporters of Christian Cake Baker Not to Vote for Him

October 20, 2022   |   Tags:

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman begged people not to vote for him if they think bakers should be required to make cakes for same-sex weddings, a position that puts him at odds with many voters in his own party. The post ‘I’m Begging You’: Fetterman Urged Supporters of Christian Cake Baker Not to Vote for Him appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x