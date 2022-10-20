Kevin Spacey Cleared Of Molestation Allegations By Jury!!

October 20, 2022

On Tuesday, a jury decided that Kevin Spacey did not sexually abuse actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14. Both men were in Broadway plays at the time, but neither was well-known. The verdict ends a trial that came about because of the #MeToo movement. After a lawyer for Rapp, Richard Steigman, asked the jury to punish Spacey for trying to make a sexual move on Rapp in Spacey’s Manhattan apartment after a party in 1986, deliberations began in the middle of the afternoon. He said that Spacey had lied on the stand. Jennifer Keller, a lawyer for Spacey, told



