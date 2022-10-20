Pentagon: Troops That Need To Travel To Get Abortions Will Now Be Funded

October 20, 2022

According to a new department policy unveiled on Thursday, the Pentagon will give travel funding and support for troops and their families who need abortions but are stationed in locations where they are now prohibited. The military will strengthen privacy safeguards for anyone seeking medical attention. The Defense Secretary’s directive clarifies the rights and protections that military members and their dependents would enjoy wherever they are stationed, which was a major worry for troops following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in June. The availability of abortion has emerged as a key issue in the midterm elections. If Democrats



