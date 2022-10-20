Republicans Seem To Have The Ear Of Hispanics These Days; Dems Are In Trouble

October 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

One of the census categories with the greatest rate of growth in America is Hispanic, and their realignment away from the Democratic Party portends a political earthquake. If polls are accurate and more Hispanics choose to vote Republican in November, the much-promised inevitable rise of the Democratic Party will have been exposed as a fantasy. Political considerations led to the 1970 census’s inclusion of Hispanics as a separate ethnic category. You are considered Hispanic if someone in your family tree speaks Spanish; this category covers both current immigrants to the nation and individuals who came before the Pilgrims. In 2021,



Read More...