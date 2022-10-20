Stacey Abrams Spotted At The Grocery Store Reminding Parents This Would All Be Cheaper If They Aborted Their Kids

October 20, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made headlines this week by saying women can offset the cost of children by aborting them. Evidently seeking to spread her message further, Abrams has been seen interrupting parents in a local Kroger's checkout line to explain that they too could save on high grocery bills by aborting their kids.



