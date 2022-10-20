The British Parliament – proof of governments’ failure

October 20, 2022 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

After just six weeks, in a land traumatized by the loss of their queen of seven decades and suffering from decades of poor decisions, the “new” Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has resigned. Promising more turmoil after one of the shortest premierships in British history.

In recent articles, we’ve discussed the United Kingdom: the collapse of its Empire, the decline of the nation, and more. Let’s talk about Parliament.

(As we pointed out, the British Empire was “killed” in World War One but took a while to die – long after its then contemporary empires died: German, Turkish (Ottoman), Russian, and even Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Japanese. Dying not quite as quickly as the French, of course, leaving just three: the Soviet empire “new Russian empire” which died only thirty years ago, the new Chinese (Communist), and of course, the American. The present Chinese empire is unlikely to survive this current decade. The American one might survive a bit longer. Leaving the planet in a curious state not really seen for almost five hundred years.)

Truss lost the confidence of the ruling party, the Conservatives (Tories) and lost key cabinet members (“ministers” in Brit terms) in the past several weeks, due to both their own stupidity (and cupidity, honestly), her own failures, and the system. This greatly disappoints many people, who were hoping that a third female prime minister (after the redoubtable Thatcher and then May) would also prove a relative success. Such was not to be – there is nothing magic about the sex of the leader of the House of Commons (and Parliament, since the House of Lords is a farce).

Britain is mortibund – even more so than its once-rebellious child and imperial successor based across the Atlantic. And virtually all of that is the fault of Parliament, which a healthy dose of encouragement and disregard of duty by a disastrous series of monarchs. The fault of both Commons and Lords in actions made centuries ago, as well as in the last century and recent decades.

Even as successive British governments (administrations, in US-speak) have sought to tighten their grip on the daily lives of ordinary subjects of the monarchy, more and more problems have squeezed out between their fingers. (If that is not too vivid an analogy.) As British society has been damaged, so more and more people abused by the system are harmed beyond ordinary repair. Brits have always eagerly planted the seeds of their own nation’s destruction.

A harvest now ripe unto harvest. They are experiencing the natural cataclysmic results of human government. It is not just failing, not just collapsing: it has failed. We will be told that is a result of their imperialism, their racism, their “toxic masculinity” and more (by the woke), but it is not: it is stupid mistakes on which they doubled down, decade after decade, century after century. To do with a lust for government.

Even though they have only themselves to blame, we should have some sympathy for them. But more to the point, we should (but likely will NOT) learn from their disastrous errors, here in the Fifty States.



Read More...