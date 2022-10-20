There’s a New Political Party in Israel That’s Focused Solely on Ending Pandemic Panic Theater

If the GOP came out as strong against medical tyranny as the “Ometz” Party in Israel, the midterms would be the reddest wave this nation has ever seen. Unfortunately, people like Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are owned by Big Pharma so they’d never allow their caucus to speak an ill word about the jabs or lockdowns. Sure, they’ll let Republican lawmakers differentiate themselves from Democrats by opposing mandates, but otherwise Big Pharma love is the most bipartisan issue on Capitol Hill.

Here’s the video introducing “Ometz” two weeks before the fifth Israeli election in two years:

Israeli Elections in 2 weeks (5th in 2 years):

A new party: “Ometz” @OmetzParty means “courage”, exposing truth re. Covid, vaxx injuries, human rights & more.

Will they get enough votes to enter parliament? nonetheless – their voice on prime time TV is priceless.@DrShahar pic.twitter.com/pMxNlA0LMq — Efrat Fenigson (@efenigson) October 19, 2022

Ometz is the Hebrew word for “Courage” We could use a lot more courage from Republican politicians in America today.

