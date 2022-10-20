This Cadillac Escalade Is Ready For The Apocalypse

The threat of nuclear war and/or widespread social unrest is a significant risk. And if there was an apocalypse, instead of hunkering down in an underground bunker, wouldn't it be better to ride around in a luxurious armed Cadillac Escalade?

California custom truck builder Rezvani's latest creation takes the Escalade and transforms it into a futuristic military vehicle that almost looks like the "Warthog" truck from the video game Halo.

"The goal was to put a science fiction video game concept car in people's driveways," Rezvani CEO Ferris Rezvani told Fox News.

The personal security vehicle starts at $249,000, but once you add the military package (armor plating), night vision systems, rifle compartment, tire inflation and deflation kit, and massive supercharged V8 engine -- the cost is bumped up to a half million dollars.

Here are some of the add-on features:

A more in-depth view of the $95,000 military package add-on reveals "armored bodywork and underbody protection against explosives, bulletproof glass, run-flat tires, a heavy-duty suspension, a ram-capable steel front bumper, electromagnetic pulse protection for its electrical systems, a host of lights and sirens, gas masks and a body armor kit for where those are legal," Fox News said.