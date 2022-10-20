UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Failed Economic Program

LONDON (Reuters)—Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed, brought down by an economic program that sent shockwaves through financial markets last month and divided her Conservative Party. The post UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Failed Economic Program appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



