WATCH: This New Biden Ad Reaches ‘Levels of Cringe That Shouldn’t Even Be Possible’

October 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden's dark money group, Building Back Together, on Wednesday released an ad to trumpet the president's possibly illegal cancellation of student loans. It's not going well. The post WATCH: This New Biden Ad Reaches ‘Levels of Cringe That Shouldn’t Even Be Possible’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...