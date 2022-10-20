White & Case Law Firm Distances Itself From Second Anti-Israel Event in a Week

October 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The White & Case law firm is for the second time this week distancing itself from an event it sponsored that portrays Israel as an "apartheid" nation and features a speaker who is at the forefront of the campaign to economically boycott the Jewish state. The post White & Case Law Firm Distances Itself From Second Anti-Israel Event in a Week appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...