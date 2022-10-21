Absentee on the Ballot: Fetterman Skipped Committee Meetings For Media Interviews and Vacation

October 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

John Fetterman has few official duties as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor. Still, the Senate hopeful has failed to show up for nearly every meeting for two economic development committees on which he serves, skipping the sessions to conduct media interviews, go on vacation or do nothing at all. The post Absentee on the Ballot: Fetterman Skipped Committee Meetings For Media Interviews and Vacation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...