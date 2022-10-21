The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

CDC Announces New Initiative To Promote Homeschooling

October 21, 2022   |   Tags: ,

U.S. — In its latest bid to promote homeschooling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to recommend the COVID vaccine be given as part of routine yearly immunizations for all schoolchildren. The vaccine, which has proved ineffective in preventing transmission of COVID, may soon be spreading uncommon side effects among children as early as this spring.


