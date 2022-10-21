Geriatric Socialist Plans Campaign Blitz in Effort To Save Democrats From Republican Wave
October 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) is planning a blitz of campaign events to "rally young voters and progressives" to support Democrats before midterm elections, which are widely expected to be a Republican wave, the New York Times reported Wednesday. The post Geriatric Socialist Plans Campaign Blitz in Effort To Save Democrats From Republican Wave appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
