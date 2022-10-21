Horrifying Crime Against 12-Year-Old in Paris Highlights Europe’s Illegal Immigration Catastrophe

October 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

An illegal immigrant who was ordered to leave the country now stands accused of the grisly murder of a 12-year-old girl whose remains were found jammed into a plastic suitcase. […] The post Horrifying Crime Against 12-Year-Old in Paris Highlights Europe's Illegal Immigration Catastrophe appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...