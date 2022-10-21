Return Engagements: Book Three (Part Thirty One)

October 21, 2022 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

The process of dying took longer for me than it did for my friends, but that was to be expected. And, mercifully, the next day was spent mainly being barked at by impressive suits, while a team of specialists, I was told, would be coming to get answers out of me. The truly degenerate thing … Continue reading "Return Engagements: Book Three (Part Thirty One)"

The post Return Engagements: Book Three (Part Thirty One) appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...