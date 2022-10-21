The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Taylor Swift Holds Her Pen Like An Absolute Psycho
October 21, 2022 | Tags:
FEDERALIST
,
videos
How about instead of 'f-cking the patriarchy' we learn how to hold a writing utensil, mmmk?
Insert