To Protest Contributors To Climate Change, Leonardo DiCaprio Glues Self To Self

October 21, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA — Climate advocates around the world are gluing themselves to various things to protest oil companies and other contributors to climate change. The latest celebrity to join the craze is Leonardo DiCaprio, who is making a powerful statement by gluing his own hand to his face.



