[VIDEO] Many People Convinced a Very Confused Joe Biden Just Saluted a Bright Yellow Steam Shovel

October 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Joe Biden isn’t helping the midterms by shuffling around the country, looking and sounding like a nursing home patient. He’s a constant reminder of how awful the entire, geriatric, out-of-touch Democrat Party is. He’s the reason so many want to vote these bums out, it’s also a reckoning after the 2020 election sham. So, I am not sure what the Handlers are thinking by putting him out there, front and center. Especially in PA, for a candidate, who also has major cognitive issues. It’s like the blind leading the blind. But I don’t think they have a choice. Joe Biden



Read More...