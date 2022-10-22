The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

2022 Shutdowns Continue: Aluminum, Copper, Iron, Steel Production Being Shuttered At Alarming Rate

October 22, 2022   |   Tags: ,
The US economy continues to crash all around us, but the politicians keep telling us it isn’t happening.  The latest examples of this collapse are occuring with aluminum, copper, iron and steel production. Lance D Johnson has the story at Natural News. In 2020, global shutdowns were advertised, pushed, and praised by government officials and …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x