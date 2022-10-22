A Star Is Born? First Lady DeSantis Shines as She Announces Florida Disaster Fund Awards

October 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

It’ll be hard for any woman to represent America in a classier manner as First Lady than Melania Trump. Having Taco Jill Biden in the position now is a total embarrassment. But if Ron DeSantis runs for and wins a future presidential race, Casey DeSantis should fill the role extraordinarily well.

She announced a large disaster fund award at Home Depot yesterday following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. In doing so, it’s hard to not imagine her doing the same thing from the White House in the future.

Watch:

If Donald Trump runs in 2024, he will have our support and we’ll look to Ron DeSantis in 2028. But if Trump doesn’t run, DeSantis should be the instant frontrunner to replace Joe Biden.

The post A Star Is Born? First Lady DeSantis Shines as She Announces Florida Disaster Fund Awards appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...