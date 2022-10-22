The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

A Student Was Sodomized With a Pole at His Public High School. This California Congressional Hopeful Rejected His Damages Claim.

October 22, 2022   |   Tags:

As a school board member in southern California, Democratic congressional hopeful Jay Chen voted to reject a damages claim from a high school student who was sodomized with a pole as part of a horrific hazing ritual. The post A Student Was Sodomized With a Pole at His Public High School. This California Congressional Hopeful Rejected His Damages Claim. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


