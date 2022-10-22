Alec Baldwin Posts Wildly Inappropriate Instagram Message For 1 Year Anniversary of “Rust” Shooting

October 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What is wrong with Alec Balwin? He’s not a normal person. This man is so clueless about how to behave in any type of situation. From parking his car, dealing with reporters, or killing his co-workers, this guy always says and does the wrong thing. And this time, he’s getting hammered for it. Alec Baldwin is taking it on the chin for posting an incredibly inappropriate message marking the 1-year anniversary of the “Rust” killing. Again, this man has no sense, but you’d think his wife would, right? And she could jump in and say, “No honey, let’s not post



Read More...