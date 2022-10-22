"Better Call Boris" - Ukraine Slammed For 'Meddling' In UK Politics

Ukraine’s government seemingly threw its weight behind Boris Johnson to be the next Tory leader, tweeting the following message from its official Twitter account...

The tweet caused outrage on social media:

Steve Peers, a professor of EU law at the University of Essex, tweeted:

“Have you considered not commenting on other countries’ political processes – with a view to not alienating your broad base of support, and because you simply don’t understand what’s going on there?”

Another social media user wrote: “Very inappropriate to meddle in a country’s internal affairs in this way.”

“Better call Boris what?! This tweet has to be a bad joke and not sure what intention of it is,” one more netizen chimed in.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “rather surprised” by the tweet, adding, however, that this will not affect his party’s unwavering support of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s military offensive.

As a reminder, during his premiership, Johnson enjoyed a wave of popularity amongst Ukrainians after overseeing £3.8 billion of military and economic support for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February.

Speaking alongside his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, Mr Zelensky told Talk TV's Piers Morgan Uncensored shortly after BoJo's resignation:

"I have no right to play in politics inside the UK. What I can say is [Mr Johnson] is a big friend of Ukraine. "I want him to be somewhere in politics in a position to be someone. I don't want him to disappear, but the decision is in the hands of the British people. "But I am sure that whatever position he is going to take, he is always going to be with Ukraine. This is from the heart."

It appears the shitstorm, with British journalists and politicians branding it "disgusting", prompted the Ukrainian government to quickly delete the 'meddling' tweet, but we note that Ukraine is not alone in wanting BoJo to return...

One person was elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January ‘25.

If Liz Truss is no longer PM there can be no coronation of previously failed candidates.



MPs must demand return of @BorisJohnson - if not it has to be leadership election or a GE. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 20, 2022

Although for now, Rishi Sunak (the ex-chancellor that lost out to Truss in the last leadership race) is the bookies' favorite...

As Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson told Piers Morgan, there needs to be a “rethink” in how leaders are chosen because “it’s not working.”

“Clearly the systems that we have had in place post-war the last 80 years to raise up talent to put in positions to rule over the rest of us—that system is very flawed,” Carlson said. “It’s producing instead short-sighted day traders who have no real investment in the countries they lead, no long-term vision for those countries and no moral strength. “They’re weak, and weak leadership in the home, as in the nation, results in disaster.”

As Rocco Loiacono wrote, Truss did not succeed because she, like her predecessors, does not possess Thatcher-like skills to make the case that prosperity is built on the back of economic freedom, lower taxes, smaller government, and less regulation to allow private enterprise and individual initiative to flourish.

Let’s not forget Truss was seen as a “least-worst option” in the party leadership contest compared to former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, a former investment banker and hedge fund manager, whose resignation was the catalyst for the end of Boris Johnson.