CDC Director Infected With COVID, Despite Max Vax And Boosters

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky - who confidently lied last year when she proclaimed "Vaccinated people do not carry the virus and don't get sick," has come down with Covid-19 just one month after receiving the latest bivalent 'omicron-tuned' booster for the disease.

The CDC said on Saturday that Walensky will isolate at home and attend meetings remotely.

September 22nd: CDC director Rochelle Walensky gets updated bivalent booster that “provides added protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant”



October 22nd: CDC director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/9DtXocvC9l — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 22, 2022

Which makes this clip particularly infuriating in light of revelations that Pfizer never tested their experimental mRNA therapeutic to see if it actually prevented transmission.

5x vaxxed CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky infected with COVID.



Walensky one year ago: “Vaccinated people do not carry the virus and don't get sick”.



Fact check: False.pic.twitter.com/5kq3le8lkp — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 22, 2022

Walensky took over at the CDC in January 2021 after President Joe Biden appointed her.