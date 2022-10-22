The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

CDC Director Infected With COVID, Despite Max Vax And Boosters

October 22, 2022   |   Tags:
CDC Director Infected With COVID, Despite Max Vax And Boosters

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky - who confidently lied last year when she proclaimed "Vaccinated people do not carry the virus and don't get sick," has come down with Covid-19 just one month after receiving the latest bivalent 'omicron-tuned' booster for the disease.

The CDC said on Saturday that Walensky will isolate at home and attend meetings remotely.

Which makes this clip particularly infuriating in light of revelations that Pfizer never tested their experimental mRNA therapeutic to see if it actually prevented transmission.

Walensky took over at the CDC in January 2021 after President Joe Biden appointed her. 

Tyler Durden Sat, 10/22/2022 - 17:00


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x