China's CPC Congress Passes Resolution To Boost Armed Forces, Speed Up 'Taiwan Reunification'

A final Congress resolution issued Saturday by the Communist Party of China spelled out that the national armed forces will continue to be modernized and expanded with an eye toward preventing Taiwan independence.

While praising efforts over the past half-decade of Beijing devoting "great energy to modernizing” its "national defense and armed forces", the CPC called for "resolute steps to oppose ‘Taiwan independence’ and promote reunification, maintain the initiative and the ability to steer in cross-Strait relations, and unswervingly advance the cause of national reunification."

20th national congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Image: EPA-EFE

Importantly, Congress spokesperson Sun Yeli said last week leading into the Saturday resolution that China does not rule out the possibility of using force, but it would only be in response to interference from outside countries.

"We do not promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures against the interference of external forces and the extremely small number of pro-Taiwan independence separatist forces and their separatist activities," Sun had said says before the opening of the 20th National Congress.

President Xi Jinping, who emerged from the Congress even more powerful, securing a precedent-breaking third term, emphasized China reserves the right to use force in certain scenarios regarding Taiwan:

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of “taking all measures necessary” against “interference by outside forces” on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China’s resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory... “We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort,” Xi said in Chinese, according to an official translation. “But, we will never promise to renounce the use of force. And we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary.”

Consistent with prior statements on the issue, he stressed they key caveat that "This is directed solely at interference by outside forces and a few separatists seeking Taiwan independence."

With this context being laid out in Xi's speech, the newly passed resolution reads: "We must enhance the military's strategic capabilities for defending China's sovereignty, security, and development interests and see that the people's armed forces effectively fulfill their missions and tasks in the new era."